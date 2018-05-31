GBHBA Parade of Homes opens its doors on June 10

Described as a modern revival of the Spanish Tudor style, set against a sprawling county backdrop, this home on 256 Street is part of the Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association’s 25th annual GVHBA Parade of Homes, happening Sunday, June 10. Langley Times photo

The Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association will host its 25th annual GVHBA Parade of Homes on Sunday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants are invited to tour 15 award-winning homes across Metro Vancouver, including one in rural Langley.

Anyone who pre-registers online will receive access to 10 additional virtual homes, which are available for viewing online.

Admission is free with an encouraged donation to help support the purchase of tools, building materials and safety gear for a carpentry training program offered by Guildford Park and Frank Hurt secondary schools in Surrey.

The Parade of Homes, presented in cooperation with Fortis BC, provides an opportunity to see the newest design trends, interact directly with professional builders, renovators, and designers, and learn about the science and craftmanship behind the home.

“Renovation and custom home building is as much a science today as it is about craftsmanship and design,” said Bob de Wit, CEO, GVHBA.

“All the comfort and beauty we have come to expect from our homes is supported by building science, and years of craftmanship. I encourage anyone considering a home renovation, custom build or purchase to take this opportunity to meet our builders, renovators and designers and see first-hand what goes into creating a home.”

In Langley, the show home, located at 3163 256 St. (Custom Homes by Versa Platinum Construction) is described as a modern revival of the Spanish Tudor style against a sprawling county backdrop.

Other highlights include five homes in North and West Vancouver, including, a Built Green Platinum, Smart Home and Energy Star certified home with a separate coach house, a home with breathtaking views of luxurious Edgemont Village, and a home built using an organic European tongue and groove engineered laminated wood system.

Also included on the Parade is one project in progress in West Vancouver, providing a unique opportunity to investigate the science behind the home, and to also learn about the renovation process.

The parade is your chance to view the latest custom home and renovation design trends across Metro Vancouver. The Parade offers homeowners both design inspiration and building education from award-winning builders.

Pre-register at www.gvhba.org/parade and to access the PDF map to help plan your personal parade.