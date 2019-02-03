Fraser Valley Realtor named number one in all of Canada

Sarah Toop has been named Century 21's top Realtor for all of Canada

Century 21 realtor Sarah Toop was awarded the number one realtor in Canada on Wednesday. She is flanked by executive vice president Brian Rushton (right) and Century 21 Creekside Realty owner Cameron Van Klei. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

It’s been a busy, busy year for Sarah Toop: first she had a baby, then she got married and travelled the globe with her family for six weeks, and now she’s been named the number one Realtor in Canada for Century 21.

“This is a very special occasion,” said Brian Rushton, executive vice president of Century 21 as he presented Toop with her award.

“Usually all our top Realtors come from the big cities like Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal. It’s so neat to have Chilliwack on the map!”

“I didn’t think (winning this award) would ever be a possibility—this is a lifetime career goal of mine,” said Toop, who didn’t know what she was being awarded until it was actually happening. “And I’m only six years into my career. It’s so amazing, I’m almost going to cry.”

A real estate franchise with more than 400 offices across the country, Toop beat out 10,000 other Century 21 Realtors in terms of sales volume (in dollars) to be named number one.

“I sold 175 houses last year,” said Toop to Rushton. “But I love (the Fraser Valley), it’s totally my vibe … and has good agents to work with.

“And I had so many referrals from my past clients this past year, it’s a huge compliment to know you’ve earned someone’s trust like that—it’s amazing.”

But where do you go when you’ve reached the top? Back to work, says Toop. It’s the connections that she builds on a daily basis with her clients that means the most to her at the end of the day.

“I focus so much on every client (because their) satisfaction means so much to me,” continued Toop. “I don’t work for awards, I work for my clients.”