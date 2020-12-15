Four Rivers Co-op has acquired an agriculture supplier in Vanderhoof

Glen Dale Agra Services Ltd. has been in business for 38 years

Four Rivers Co-op has purchased Glen Dale Agra Services Ltd. an agriculture supplier in B.C.’s interior. (Submitted photo)

Four Rivers Co-op has acquired Glen Dale Agra Services Ltd. in Vanderhoof.

In a news release issued Dec. 14, Allan Bieganski, general manager for Four Rivers Co-op said, “As a Co-op we always look for opportunities to better serve our members and customers.”

“In this opportunity we saw an established local business that shares our same belief of investing locally. We are looking forward to welcoming the team from Glen Dale Agra Services Ltd. onto our Co-op team soon.”

The agreement will take effect Dec. 22 after which Glen Dale Agra Services Ltd. will officially be a Four Rivers Co-op site.

Glen Birky, Glen Dale Agra Services said, “As a family business that has served in our community for more than three decades, we were exploring options for that continued success of Glen Dale Agra.”

“We’re excited that Four Rivers Co-op expressed an interest in acquiring the assets of Glen Dale Agra. We look forward to Four Rivers Co-op being able to continue with the success that Glen Dale Agra has shown in recent years by providing excellent products and services to our farm customers in Vanderhoof and the surrounding areas,” he added.

The agricultural supplier has provided fertilizer, seed and crop protection products, as well as agronomy services, to its customers for 38 years.

This new site in Vanderhoof will join the other Four Rivers Co-op Agro Centre in Quesnel to serve their agriculture customers in B.C’s Interior.

READ MORE: Four Rivers Co-op in Vanderhoof spending $6 M to upgrade their store

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express