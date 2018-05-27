FortisBC reps to visit small businesses in Castlegar

Ambassadors will be in town May 30-31 to talk about rebates and how to save money on energy costs.

This time, its not a scam — real energy company employees will be in town this week visiting store-front businesses.

FortisBC Community Ambassadors will be in Castlegar May 30-31 to talk to local businesses about available rebates and how to save money on energy costs.

The visits are part of the FortisBC Small Business Engagement initiative.

Participants will receive a complimentary energy-saving item — restaurants will receive a high-efficiency pre-rinse spray valve for dish washing and other businesses will receive a smart power strip.

“These represent just two ways small businesses can save energy in easy and novel ways,” said FortisBC.

Businesses can also sign up for a complimentary, in depth energy evaluation from a FortisBC Technical Advisor.

“This is a unique opportunity for owners and managers to get one-on-one advice specific to their businesses from an energy expert. From this meeting, they will have the knowledge and tools to develop a practical plan for long-term energy savings and find out how to access rebate programs that help reduce the cost of choosing high-efficiency equipment,” said FortisBC.

For more information or to sign up for a visit go to fortisbc.com/smallbusiness or email conservation@fortisbc.com.