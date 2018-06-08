FortisBC hits Vernon streets to help small business

Some Vernon eateries may soon get a visit from a FortisBC Community Ambassador who will help them find ways to save energy and dollars in their businesses.

“We’ll have staff visiting restaurants in Vernon next week (June 13-15),” said Nicole Bogdanovic, Corporate Communications Advisor. “Sometimes people get nervous and don’t believe it’s really us — but it really is.

“We’ll be providing businesses with energy savings tips and products to help reduce energy use.”

These visits are part of the FortisBC Small Business Engagement initiative. Initial visits provide businesses with basic energy-efficiency advice and information about rebates that can help them conserve natural gas and electricity, reduce their energy costs and enhance the comfort of their business space.

See related: FortisBC donates to college trades centre

Businesses can also sign up for a complimentary, in depth energy evaluation from a FortisBC Technical Advisor. This is a unique opportunity for owners and managers to get one-on-one advice specific to their businesses from an energy expert. From this meeting, they will have the knowledge and tools to develop a practical plan for long-term energy savings and find out how to access rebate programs that help reduce the cost of choosing high-efficiency equipment.

Participants will also receive a complimentary energy-saving item — restaurants will receive a high-efficiency pre-rinse spray valve for dishwashing and other businesses will receive a free smart power strip. High-efficiency spray valves help reduce water heating expenses and overall water use. The smart power strips help manage and reduce the electricity electronic devices use while they are in standby mode. These represent just two ways small businesses can save energy in easy and novel ways.

Vernon is fifth on the list of visits that FortisBC has been made – Nelson, Osoyoos, Castlegar and Creston were visited recently. Any FortisBC small business customer is welcome to participate, even if they are located outside of these communities. To sign up for a visit or learn more, visit fortisbc.com/smallbusiness or email FortisBC at conservation@fortisbc.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.