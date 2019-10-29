Fort Langley entrepreneur offers free seminars for small business owners

A series of workshops will be hosted by industry experts that include website design and accounting

Andrew Smit operates Vancouver Computer Consulting in Fort Langley, and is running free business workshops for small business owners. (Andrew Smit/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Fort Langley business owner is holding a series of free monthly semiars to help small business owners.

Andrew Smit, who owns Vancouver Computer Consulting, said he couldn’t find events in the community that offer business owners this opportunity so he decided to offer one himself.

“There are different pieces to a small business, there’s things like human resoures, marketing, accounting all those kinds of things, but your typical small business doesn’t know what to do for each of these things, so our idea is to have a workshop every month that will be lead by a different industry expert,” he explained.

Smit will run the first workshop in the Langley Business Events workshop that will focus on elements of a good website.

The event will be held Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Fort Langley address will be provided once participants register.

“The idea is for it to be very practical learning so they can leave with some tangible takeaways… it’s not designed to be sales pitch in anyway,” he said.

The event is meant to be an opportunity for business owners to learn and also connect with other businesses.

Smit said its not a requirement to own a small business.

“Ideally they would have a business that they’re running… if someone is looking to start a business they are absolutely welcome to come,” he said.

In December, Langley Business Events is scheduled to present a semiar about questions to ask an accountant.

For more information about the event and to register, or for a list of upcoming events visit langley-business-events.com

