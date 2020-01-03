Former Surrey councillor sets sail in new job with boating association

Bruce Hayne was a mayoral candidate in the 2018 election

Former Surrey councillor Bruce Hayne’s new job involves planning the Vancouver International Boat Show, held this year from Feb. 5 to 9 at BC Place and Granville Island.

On Friday morning (Jan. 3), Hayne was announced as the new executive director of Boating BC Association, effective Monday, Jan. 6.

The association plans the annual boat show, among other initiatives, including an Abandoned Boats Program, BC’s Top Boating Destination and Safe Boating Week. The organization involves 320 member companies.

Hayne succeeds Lisa Geddes, who has held the position since June of 2014.

Hayne, first elected to Surrey City Council in 2011, split from the Surrey First civic party in 2018 to run as mayor under the Surrey Integrity Now banner. That fall, he lost the election to current mayor Doug McCallum.

