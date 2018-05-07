Food producers forum this Thursday, May 10

The new CPTPP agreement will give farmers access to markets across world

Workshop will provide agri-foodÂ companies with concrete steps they can take to position their business for success once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) comes into force.

Attention farmers and food producers of Langley.

A workshop is being offered this Thursday to learn how to take your products internationally with the new upcoming Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The CPTPP First Mover Advantage Workshop takes place Thursday, May 10 from 1:45 to 5 p.m. at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the Willoughby Room.

This interactive workshop will provide agri-food companies with concrete steps they can take to position their business for success once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) comes into force.

According to the Government of Canada website, the CPTPP is a new free trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Once the CPTPP enters into force, it will be one of the largest free trade agreements in the world and will provide enhanced market access to key Asian markets.

• The CPTPP will give the Canadian agricultural sector preferential market access to all CPTPP countries, including in Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia—countries where Canada faces high tariffs and no preferential access at this time.

• Upon full implementation, the CPTPP will provide duty free access to CPTPP markets for a wide range of Canadian agricultural products such as meat, grains, pulses, maple syrup, wines and spirits, and processed food.

• In return, Canada will provide permanent CPTPP-wide tariff rate quotas covering dairy, poultry and egg products. This access will be gradually phased in over a five-year period, followed by a smaller growth of the quota volume until year 13. This represents a small portion of Canada’s current annual production. Imports beyond these volumes will be subject to Canada’s usual most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariffs of up to 313.5 per cent.

• The new agreement must be ratified in Parliament.

Tickets are $75 for tickets and can be found here.