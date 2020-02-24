‘Focus on Surrey investments’ hoped for when Horgan speaks here in March

Luncheon at golf course planned by Surrey Board of Trade

In a post-budget chat, B.C. Premier John Horgan will be in Surrey next month at a luncheon organized by Surrey Board of Trade.

He’ll deliver an “economic address” during an event at Northview Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, March 10.

“The Surrey Board of Trade looks forward to hearing the B.C. premier’s plans to focus on Surrey investments and how the business community can be supported through the provincial government,” Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade, said in a press release.

“In 2019, Premier Horgan announced that Surrey will be the new downtown for Metro Vancouver. We’re keen to hear how his government plans to support that vision.”

Admission is $65 for members of SBOT, or $85 for non-members. Registration details are posted to businessinsurrey.com.

Event sponsors of the event include Community Savings Credit Union, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Now-Leader newspaper.

