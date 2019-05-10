Flower, plant sales fund women’s health programs ahead of Mother’s Day

Save-on-Foods celebrates Mother's Day by supporting the health and well-being of women and newborns. Proceeds of fresh cut bouquets, a dozen roses and select potted plants purchased in any of the brand's 166 stores, between May 9 and 15 will be donated to women's health programs at hospitals in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The beneficiaries of this initiative include BC Women’s Hospital Foundation (which also services the Yukon from a specialty-care perspective), Health Sciences Centre Foundation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatchewan’s new Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and Edmonton’s Lois Hole Hospital for Women. Funds will be used for a range of needs including everything from helping to purchase much-needed equipment to expanding surgical space.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a unique way to honour moms with a gift that gives back this Mother’s Day,” said Darrell Jones, president of Save-On-Foods. “Money raised will ensure a number of important programs receive a much-needed influx of funds they need and deserve and lend support to the health and well-being of women across Canada in a meaningful and tangible way.”

This Mother’s Day fundraising initiative is one of many that Save-On-Foods has been proud to take ownership of over the years.

“We are grateful to Save-On-Foods and their customers for this opportunity to partner and ensure the women of B.C. receive the highest quality healthcare when, where and how they need it,” says Genesa Greening, president and CEO of the BC Women’s Hospital Foundation.

