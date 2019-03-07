Fitness studio a dream come true for Sparwood personal trainer

Next Level Sparwood owner Katie Jackson, group fitness instructor and personal trainer Heloise Walters, pre- and post-natal instructor Elissa Culver, and yoga nidra Lisa Jackson at the opening of Next Level Fitness in Sparwood on Sunday. Kimberley Vlasic/The Free Press

Opening a fitness studio in her hometown is a dream come true for Katie Jackson.

The Sparwood mother-of-two has been a personal trainer since 2014 and previously operated out of her home, and the recreation and leisure centre.

After a year-long break to focus on her family, Jackson is back in business, opening Next Level Fitness Sparwood on Sunday.

“It is amazing, it’s a dream come true,” she said.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been working towards for the last number of years and this literally fell into my lap January 1 over a conversation I had with my mom, who happens to be my landlord.

“She said ‘I’ve got this space for rent why don’t you come and check it out’. The second I walked in here and I saw the high ceilings and the big bright windows and the way the space was, I knew right away this was the place.

“I had been thinking of it for so long I knew exactly what to do and it’s sort of just been a ball rolling since then.”

Next Level is located above the Elk Valley Thrift Shop Society on Centennial Square with big windows offering stunning views of the surrounding valley.

It offers an extensive array of group fitness classes, ranging from spin and strength training to yoga, senior’s fitness and – Jackson’s personal favourite – Sweat’n’Sip, which finishes with a social drink together.

One-on-one personal training sessions are available with Jackson and her staff, who will also run specialized exercise programs every four to six weeks.

“We’re going to do some specialty workshops, which are basically built around special populations or at times they are just a series of classes that are more involved, so you might get more out of it,” said Jackson.

“Our first one is going to be a pre- and post-natal workshop and we’re going to run that starting in March.

“After that we have a few others lined up, we’re going to be doing one for teenagers and then I have another idea for one following that.”

Members will also have an opportunity to use the studio as a gym during “open door blocks”.

There are a variety of pricing options, visit Nextlevelsparwood.com or drop into the studio from March 7-8.

Classes start March 11.