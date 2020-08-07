First downtown parklet patio installed on 1st Avenue

The first parklet patio in downtown Ladysmith was constructed in under 12 hours (Marsh Stevens photo)

The first seasonal parklet patio in downtown Ladysmith has been built in front of Zack’s Lounge on 1st Avenue.

“It’s great, I think it’s very exciting,” Cole Battie, manager of Zack’s Lounge said. “It’s great that Ladysmith followed suit with the other towns. Nanaimo and Victoria put them out right away to help keep the businesses going.”

“With us as such a small restaurant, it’s been pretty tough with seating, since we can only have 12 people in here. Having this patio right on 1st Ave is going to be a cool thing, and I think people are going to enjoy it.”

The patio occupies three parking spaces directly in front of Zack’s Lounge and Appetit Food for Thought. Battie said that the patio will be only be for Zack’s customers.

Social distancing regulations will determine the total seat count. The patio features a guard rail around the edges to keep patrons safe from 1st Avenue traffic.

Under the Town of Ladysmith’s pilot program, the parklet patio will remain in place from April to October for a period of three years.

Individual business owners determine whether they would like to have a parklet in front of their business. The Town said that Development Services has not received any new parklet applications, however several businesses have inquired about installing them.

The Town is still waiting on the delivery of patio tables for downtown due to a delay in obtaining brackets for the tables. There is no definite date for when the tables will be installed on 1st Avenue.

In the meantime, the town has placed a picnic table in the vicinity of the Wigwam Restaurant and Islander Hotel as a temporary measure until the new tables are ready for installation.

