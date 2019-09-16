Finished Kelowna Innovation Center partners up with Spaces

Kelowna's Innovation Center is complete after four years of construction. (Photo - Capital News)

The Kelowna Innovation Center, Okanagan’s hub of technology, entrepreneurship, and creativity was officially completed today.

The center also partners with Spaces to make Kelowna’s first-ever co-working facility, the largest facility of its kind in the Okanagan region.

Spaces, an Amsterdam-born creative work-space provider, brings its unique brand of European design, modern decor and creative thinking to the heart of the city’s downtown core. As a thriving hub for modern enterprises, the company has 185 locations in 54 countries.

“We’re delighted to welcome Spaces to Kelowna,” said Community Innovation Manager Lauren Hjalmarson.

“Its bright and motivating atmosphere is a perfect fit for the Innovation Centre. After four years of construction, to finish with the addition of a world-class co-working facility like Spaces is to see a vision come to life.”

Members of the Spaces Innovation Centre will have access to several features including a newly built technology-focused building, three work floors of a collaborative work-space, in-building catering options, a spacious rooftop patio, a 97-seat theatre.

According to a recent study completed by the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC), the Okanagan tech sector contributes $1.7 M to the region’s economy and has grown by 15 per cent year-over-year since 2013. The sector also employs over 12,000 workers.

@Niftymittens14 daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com