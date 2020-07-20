Find the Best of BC furnishings, right here at home!

Communities across British Columbia have emerged from COVID-19 with a renewed appreciation for the value of local – whether that’s the grocery stores keeping the shelves stocked or the neighbourhood mechanic ensuring your vehicle will get you where you need to go, safely.

Without these businesses – these people – providing these goods and services, our community would look very different, indeed!

Beyond the comfort and convenience of having these businesses close at hand, there’s the economic spin-off – the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance estimates that every one per cent increase in sales of local products equals 50 jobs.

It’s with all that in mind that the team at Coombs Junction Furniture proudly flies the BC flag.

“A large number of our furniture products and suppliers are from right here in British Columbia, and in fact, we carry the best selection of Canadian and BC-made furniture and mattresses on Vancouver Island,” says Parry Gallagher who’s welcomed customers from across the Island to the store for more than a decade.

Here’s a look at what some of the best of BC furniture looks like:

No matter which room in your home or office needs a lift, you can do it with BC furnishings from Coombs Junction Furniture!

Supporting these local businesses – and in doing so providing customers with the products and services they want – is one reason Parry continues to love the industry he’s been part of for more than 30 years. It’s also why he received last year’s Canadian Home Furnishings’ Retail Sales Professional Award for the Pacific Region.

Said nominator Scott McEachern, “Living in a small community, Parry is responsible for everything – display, sales, delivery, after-sales service … I nominated Parry because of his dedication to his business, his employees and especially his family. No one in the industry works harder on those three categories than Parry.”

***

For Canada Day savings right through July, Coombs Junction Furniture offers an extra 10 per cent off the last marked down price. And to keep that think local, shop local message going through August, those BC brand floor models will be 20 per cent off, with 10 per cent off other orders.

Learn more at coombsfurniture.ca

Parksville Qualicum Beach News