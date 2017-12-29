Finalists announced for excellence awards

The finalists for the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Business Excellence Awards have been announced.

This year’s finalists were chosen through a rigorous judging process and an online community vote which saw more than 1,660 votes cast by the community.

“To be honoured by your community and your peers with a nomination for the Business Excellence Awards is a feeling one cannot easily explain. It is a tremendous honour to get nominated and for those small business owners who are working tirelessly every day it is the acknowledgment that they have truly made it,” said chamber president David Sawatzky.

The 2017 finalist (listed in alphabetical order) are:

BIG BANG AWARD

– Oxygen Yoga

– Prospera Credit Union

– Urban Valley Transport

POWER OF SMALL AWARD

– B.C. Redi-Rooter

– Hitch Flix Media

– Megan Faber Photography

LOCAL FOCUS AWARD

– Inspire Me Fitness

– Mission Towing

– Excalibur Electric

CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD

– Chartwell Retirement Residences

– Fronya Boutique

– Infinus Technology

COMMUNITY BUILDER AWARD

– Community Futures North Fraser

– Mission Hospice Society

– What’s On Mission

EDUCATIONAL LEADER AWARD

– Bella Sunless Tan & Eyelash Extensions

– Bridgeview Dental

– Young Entrepreneur Training (Y.E.T.)

The winners of the 2017 awards will be honoured at a gala event on Jan. 19.

This year’s event will take place at the Clarke Theatre with a grand red carpet affair, complete with a cocktail hour filled with entertainment, music from Anderson Kyte and Bryan O’Ruanaidh, food and a live cooking demonstrations. Join Cliff Prang, emcee and comedian, for the evening

After the awards, the night will finish off with a special champagne celebration.

Tickets are available now on the chamber website (missionchamber.bc.ca) or call 604-826-6914.