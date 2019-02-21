Finalists announced for annual Business Achievement Awards

Finalists from the 2018 Parksville & District Business Achievement Awards. The 2019 awards take place March 14 at the Parksville Centre. (File photo)

Finalists have been announced for the Parksville & District’s annual Business Achievement Awards.

Each year, the Parksville & District Chamber of Commerce honours the outstanding businesses and service individuals in the community.

There are three finallists in each of six categories. The winner of each category will be officially announced at the Business Achievement Awards ceremony on March 14 at the Parksville Centre.

Finalists for this year:

Service Excellence Award

Chris Grundmann, Island Automotive; Jason Hastings and KirstenRuryk, Taste Café & Bistro; Marie Lloyd Jones, McDonalds Restaurants

Small Business of the Year

Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge; Robert Held Art Glass; Rusted Rake Farm

Large Business of the Year

Harris Oceanside Chevrolet GM; OspreyElectric; Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort & Conference Centre

Outstanding Workplace – Employer of the Year

Cultivate Garden & Gift; Parksville Home Hardware; Weather-Wise Cedar Products

Young Professional of the Year

Bradd Tuck, Yates Memorial Services; Hollie Quiring, RBC Royal Bank; Melisa Beatty, Coastal Community Credit Union

Not for Profit of the Year

Concord Lodge No. 79; North Island Wild Life Recovery Centre; Parksville Beach Festival Society

The Chamber is pleased to announce the recipient of this year’s Community Spirit Award, sponsored by the Society of Organized Services: Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort & Conference Centre. The Community Spirit Award recognizes a business or individual that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to developing and encouraging community spirit and pride.

To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets: www.parksvillechamber.com or 250-248-3613

The Chamber is a member-driven and volunteer led organization that works collaboratively with businesses and community to help create a healthy and prosperous local economy. In addition to promoting many community events and activities in the region, the Chamber manages the Visitor Information Centre, Parksville & District Business Excellence Awards, Canada Day Celebrations and the Summer by the Sea Street Market.

— NEWS Staff