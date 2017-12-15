Fans celebrate White Rock, Surrey businesses

Aaron Buma, business banking advisor with Envision Financial, presents a Fan Choice Award to Graham Racich, general manager of White Rock-based restaurant, The Wooden Spoon. (Contributed photo)

A White Rock restaurant, a South Surrey dentist and a mobile makeup and hair service business with a studio in Cloverdale were among recipients of Envision Financial’s Fan Choice Awards.

The Wooden Spoon (15171 Russell Ave.), Southridge Dental (103-5680 152 St.) and Organic Makeup Artistry were announced as winners Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, hundreds of nominations were received for the third-annual awards. They celebrate small- to medium-sized businesses located in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley “that provide a product or service that is second to none,” the release states.

Avi Kay, Envision’s regional manager of business banking, said small business in the province accounts for about 98 per cent of all B.C. businesses, and it’s “heartening to see our community members advocate so strongly for their favourite local coffee shops, beauty salons, breweries and more.”

In all, 20 businesses were recognized over five categories: food and drink; health and wellness; retail; new business; and beauty.