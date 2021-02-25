Erin O’Toole to provide ‘road map to economic recovery’ at virtual town hall

South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host Conservative Party of Canada leader

Conservative Part of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole will speak at a virtual town hall hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce. (The Canadian Press file photo)

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole will be part of a virtual town hall hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce next week.

The video-conference event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 with O’Toole – who was named the leader of the Conservatives last August, taking over from Andrew Scheer – expected to speak about “his road map to economic recovery out of the pandemic” as well as his support for businesses, a notice on the chamber website states.

O’Toole’s remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer period; questions can be submitted in advance.

While chamber members can attend the event for free, the town hall session is also open to non-members, for $20.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, including how to sign up, visit the chamber’s website, www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca, click the ‘events information’ tab, and find the link to the O’Toole event , or click here .

