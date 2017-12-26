Envision sock drive will warm 450 pairs of feet

Socks bought through First West Foundation's Winter Warmth employee giving campaign.

Kim Davies, Kay Gandham, Eleanore Robinson, Christina Pocock from Envision Financial dropped off 450 pairs of socks to Gateway of Hope on the Langley Bypass in mid-December.

A warm-hearted donation by Envision Financial will help warm the feet of Langley’s homeless community.

In mid-December, Envision Financial employees including Kim Davies, Kay Gandham, Eleanore Robinson, Christina Pocock dropped off 450 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope on the Langley Bypass.

The socks were purchased via the First West Foundation’s Winter Warmth employee giving campaign.

In total, 4,100 pairs of socks were purchased and donated to emergency shelters throughout the First West Credit Union network.