Enderby florist wins Best in BC

After years spent working behind the scenes, an Enderby florist is taking centre stage

Janice Robbillard, owner and operator of Crocus Floral Design in Enderby, proudly took home the Best Wedding Florist - Overall, award during this years’ BC Wedding Awards. The ceremony, which she was unable to attend, was held in Coquitlam on Nov.22. (Contributed)

A North Okanagan florist can now add the title, Best in BC, to her growing list of professional achievements.

Janice Robillard, owner and operator of Crocus Floral Design, on Cliff Avenue in Enderby, was named Best Wedding Florist – Overall at this years’ Professional BC Wedding Awards gala held at The Hard Rock Molson Canadian Casino Theatre in Coquitlam on Nov.22. Vernon’s First Baptist Church Rev. Randy Hamm also won Best Wedding Officiant.

The BC Wedding Awards attract hundreds of vendors from across the province who vie for the top spot in catering, decor, make-up and hair design and videography. There is even an award for best officiant.

The winners are companies with the highest scoring entries. There is a maximum of two finalists per category. Robillard’s winning entry was her work at a wedding that took place over the summer at Mackie Lake House in Vernon.

The “camera-shy” Robillard of Salmon Arm was thrilled to receive the recognition, particularly since there was such “stiff” competition. Robillard beat out Celsia Floral and The Flower Factory, which are both based out of Vancouver.

Though she was surprised by her win, Robillard is no stranger to success.

After all, it’s only been four years since she opened Crocus. In that time she has already racked an impressive client list of some of B.C.’s best and brightest in sports and entertainment, while earning the attention of industry peers. She was recognized at last year’s awards as a top finalist in every category she entered.

Robillard attributes her success in the wedding industry to her flair for design, which she says she honed during her years working as a professional caterer.

“I worked in the film industry catering and food styling for commercials, as well as film and television for quite a few years,” she said.

“I did a lot of edible food arrangements. I always really enjoyed design element in catering.”

After completing a prestigious program at the Canadian Institute for Floral Design in Toronto, Robillard said she moved “home” to the North Okanagan, opened Crocus, and reinvented herself.