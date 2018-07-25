Encompass Services Society executive director retiring after 23 years of service

Lynne Topham played a critical role in building a strong and responsive agency, says board

Lynne Topham, founding Executive Director of Encompass Support Services Society, will retire on July 31 following 23 years of service, first to Aldergrove Neighbourhood Services and then to Encompass.

During that time, Lynne played a critical role in building a strong and responsive agency which has served the needs of vulnerable children, youth and families throughout Langley.

Her commitment, passion, vision and inspiring leadership will surely be missed by her staff and by the board of directors. The board wished her the best of luck in retirement, noting they are confident she will continue to make a difference in whatever challenge she chooses to undertake.

