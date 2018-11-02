Elkford businesses, volunteers honoured

An Elkford pharmacy has been named Business of the Year at the town's annual business awards.

Left: Teck Coal Fording River Operations Mine Manager Ian Anderson with Industrial Business Award recipient Ian Benson of Bears Paw Contracting. Right: Elkford Chamber of Commerce President Lori Lemke (centre) with Customer Service/Retail Business of the Year winners Michelle Barthel and Ahmed El-Maddah from the Elkford Drug Store. Photos by Isabelle Klapp

Elkford Drug Store owner Ahmed El-Maddah also received a new award for customer service.

“It’s very exciting to receive such an award,” said El-Maddah.

“It shows how much the community appreciates what we try to do. We strive to match people’s expectations and we try to help them make the right choices for their health.”

About 50 people attended the Elkford Business Awards at Mountain Meadows Golf Course on October 25.

Elkford Chamber of Commerce President Lori Lemke said each category received 15-20 nominations from 26 nominators. She was named Volunteer of the Year, while Non-Profit of the Year was awarded to the Elkford Arts Council.

Industrial Business of the Year was another new award and went to Bears Paw Contracting.

“The Chamber board brought back the awards last year after our office manager Kaydia Wright suggested it being a great way to honour our members,” said Lemke.

“It is great to see all the positives things said about the businesses, organizations and individuals in our community and to share and celebrate that.

“It is bringing a sense of community back to our Chamber.”

