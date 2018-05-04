Elements Casino preps for Saturday’s grand opening

After 15 months of renovations, the final touches are being completed before Saturday’s grand opening of the re-branded Elements Casino Victoria.

“Guests will be astonished with how it looks … with our renovations we’ve added a lot of new gaming facilities,” said Chris Lynn, Great Canadian Gaming Corp. Vancouver Island executive director. “It’s been a 15 month process … and we’re very excited to reach the finish line.”

Located in View Royal on Island Highway, the renovated and expanded facility features a 70,000-square-foot gaming floor with approximately 800 slot machines and roughly 25 table games.

“We’ve more than doubled in size,” Lynn said. “There’s something for everyone.”

Canadian rock icon and eight-time Juno Award winner Tom Cochrane and Red Rider are getting ready to perform on the new stage Saturday night for the grand opening. But if you don’t already have tickets you won’t be able to see the show as it sold out in minutes Lynn said. However, there will be lots of other activities happening throughout the casino.

Cochrane and Red Rider will be the first artists on the new stage in the Platinum Room, which is a 500-person entertainment space equipped to host a variety of acts.

“One of the things we’re most excited about is our non-gaming options … we’ve added four dinning options,” Lynn said.

Upgraded dining options include a new restaurant called The Well Public House, a pub and bar serving casual favourites, a buffet, Chi Express specializing in Asian cuisine and noodle bowls, and 1708 Quick Bites specializing in customized burgers.

“Offering something for everyone is what we’re after.” Whether it’s a night out for a show, date night or just a dinner out, Lynn noted they have lots to offer patrons other than the expanded gaming facilities.

“There’s a lot of great days ahead and that’s what we’re excited about.”

