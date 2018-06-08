Eat local campaign visits Prince Rupert

Three North Coast restaurants take part in a campaign to promote using B.C. harvested food

BC Eat Local campaign program manager Tasmin Scholz (left), flew to Prince Rupert to meet owners of participating restaurants including chef Daisuke Fukasaku (right), who aims to promote sustainability and healthy eating by choosing B.C. ingredients for his menu. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Three Prince Rupert restaurants have been highlighted for being part of the BC Eat Local campaign. The initiative is by the British Columbia Restaurant and Food Services Association to encourage residents to eat BC grown or harvested foods.

Last week, program manager Tasmin Scholz, flew to Prince Rupert to sample the flavours from participating restaurants: Fukasaku, Cowbay Cafe and Opa Sushi.

“For this campaign, we are working with amazing chefs around the province from Victoria to Osoyoos to Prince Rupert and I’ve been getting to know so many operators. My goal is to help fantastic people like Kristi and Daisuke get the credit they deserve for their leadership in local food,” Scholz said in the press release.

Chef and owner, Daisuke Fukasaku, aims to promote sustainability and healthy eating by choosing local ingredients for his menu.

“I am a big fan of B.C. seafood: it has really good flavour and quality. There are so many different kinds of seafood caught in this region but lots of them aren’t available in town. I wanted to show the community and the tourists what a great selection of local seafood we have here,” Fukasaku said.

