Easter weekend brightened up by Vernon business

Social distancing might have you down, so one business is spreading cheer

With residents isolated this Easter, a local business is getting creative to spread some cheer.

Paintings of eggs, bunnies and chicks have sprung up on the windows at Secure Self Storage.

Residents are encouraged to drive past the business at 4325 25th Ave., and check out the holiday windows.

“They were done by our two staff members, Sandy and Amanda, and are free-hand painted. It’s something to bring a little cheer and smile to the community,” said Kim Wallace, general manager.

“Swing by after Easter for other themed windows. Sandy and Amanda are going to decorate the windows for all to see until our social distancing has ended.”

READ MORE: Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

READ MORE: City of Vernon encourages safe Easter long weekend amid COVID-19

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star