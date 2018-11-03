Driving business a success on hit show Dragon’s Den

Michelle Rozka owns the Vernon franchise of Driving Miss Daisy and offers her services to anyone within the community.

Driving Miss Daisy is no longer just a quirky 1989 movie about an elderly widow determined to maintain her independence — now it’s a reality.

In 2002, Bev Halisky was 51 and working as a medical office manager an optometrists office, searching for an alternative to her daily grind. She, noticing that most patients were elderly, came up with an idea: to give unlimited opportunity to seniors and those with disabilities by offering to drive and accompany them to appointments. Starting with just herself and one car in her small town of St. Albert, she started her company — aptly named: Driving Miss Daisy.

“So, I thought about it and talked with my husband and decided to go for it. I quit my full-time job, got a business licence and began helping people within the community,” said Halisky.

But, after a few short months, she said she could no longer keep up with the demand. So, she trademarked the idea and sold four franchises in the first year. Although the business began in Alberta, it took off in B.C. Today, she has about 80 vehicles operating across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

“It really was never about the money. It was always about helping people and that’s probably why it’s been so successful,” Halisky said. ” If you love what you do you never work a day in your life and that’s so true. And it’s about the connection because after a while, these people you’re helping out just become your friends.”

Halisky along with her daughter Tara were asked take part in an episode CBC’s hit show Dragon’s Den. So, they went to Toronto in the spring to pitch to the Dragons. The show aired in September.

“I figured we could benefit from the marketing and re-branding and the dragons could really help with that. We asked for $100,000 for 10 per cent of our business and we ended up getting two offers.”

She ended up accepting Dragons Arlene and Lane’s offer of $200,000 for 35 per cent of the business.

She said that with the success and the exposure that the show brought, the business has already begun to expand. Since the show aired, she’s received hundreds of franchise inquires from across the country.

“My next goal is to be operate all the way across Canada and have cars on the road in every province.”

In Vernon, Michelle Rozka saw the demand of the aging population and has been working in the community for over ten years. She caught wind of Driving Miss Daisy and decided to buy a franchise and operate within Vernon community —

She said that though she’s quite busy with airport drop-offs this time of year because so many seniors fly south for the winter, she’s noticed she’s helping most when an elderly person has to go in for surgery.

“Lots of people retire here and their kids don’t live here and they’re alone so if they need to get a hip replaced or go in for an endoscopy or what have you, the doctor won’t let them be put under sedation unless there’s a person there — and they have to see me — so they know they have a ride home.”

She said for her, it’s about the connection to the community. She enjoys the work and she can see she’s helping people.

“They’re always really grateful and usually their kids are really grateful because it’s hard to be there all the time for your parent if you’ve got a job and a family but I also just really do enjoy doing it.”

With Remembrance Day approaching, Rozka would also like to let people know that they are also a veterans affairs provider and are happy to help anyone in need.

