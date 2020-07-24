Dream Lottery home up for grabs in Morgan Creek

A Morgan Creek home, at 3409 155 A St., is part of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Dream Lottery. (Contributed photo)

Another hospital lottery grand-prize package is up for grabs this summer – and it once again includes a Semiahmoo Peninsula home.

On Thursday, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation announced that tickets were now on sale – at bcchildren.com – for the 2020 Dream Lottery, proceeds from which go towards funding research that “leads to innovative discoveries and treatments.”

There are eight different grand-prize packages to choose from, headlined by homes in South Surrey’s Morgan Creek neighbourhood, Kelowna, Tsawwassen, Okanagan Falls, Victoria, False Creek in Vancouver and Courtenay. The eighth choice is $2.2-million cash, tax-free.

The Morgan Creek home package, located at 3409 155A St., is valued at $2.8M. The house is 6,255 sq.-ft. and features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and “an abundance of high-tech features.” The package also includes $110,000 in furnishings and $25,000 cash.

“This year’s eight grand prize packages are dreamier than ever,” said Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery celebrity spokesperson.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the home is not open for viewing, but a virtual tour is available on the lottery website.

There are also 51 early-bird prizes up for grabs, including a 36-foot luxury motorhome with $25,000 cash; or the choice between a Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid or Tesla Model X. Fifty winners will also receive $1,000.

Last February, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Choices Lottery also included a Morgan Creek home and in 2019, three lottery homes were located in South Surrey.

Tickets can be purchased for the Dream Lottery until Oct. 15.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News