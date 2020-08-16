Downtown Williams Lake scavenger hunt underway

Artists will also be at various locations, doing caricatures

Hailey Johnson, 12, left and Molly Brown, 10, have been handing forms for a business portrait project scavenger hunt, new downtown maps and Art Walk 2020 guidebooks for Downtown Williams Lake BIA. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If you are looking for a fun activity to do with kids, Downtown Williams Lake BIA (DWLBIA) has developed a scavenger hunt around its business portait project.

“We ended up with about 34 businesses that signed up for the project and we thought we’d create a fun activity,” said Brent Dafoe, business marketing co-ordinator with DWLBIA.

“It was always the idea to do something extra with the portrait project.”

Local artist Dwayne Davis, who painted the caricatures, will be on site doing them for the public outside of various downtown businesses over the next few weeks with proceeds going to a local charity, Dafoe said.

Seeing the project unfold has been fun, he added.

“As more and more went up, we had more people engaging with us and people visiting downtown would notice them and call me up and tell me it was fun to see the ‘this person’ and ‘that person.'”

Scavenger hunt forms are available at the Tourism Discovery Centre on Highway 97 and at the BIA office on Oliver Street.

DWLBIA also created a new map of the downtown and a summer guide for ‘exploring the boo,’ in co-operation with the Tourism Discovery Centre. It lists 10 things to do in the downtown area and 10 things to do in Williams Lake and the surrounding area.

The map lists restaurants and cafés in the downtown and marks the new heritage signs, another DWLBIA project.

Art Walk 2020 kicked off on Friday, Aug. 7 and will continue through to Sept. 4, 2020.

