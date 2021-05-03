Downtown Langley contest designed to benefit local eateries

Downtown Langley Business Association is hosting a five-week contest offering up gift cards to local eateries. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new contest launches this today in Langley City aimed at helping downtown restaurants hit hard by the pandemic.

COVID restrictions and closures have hit many local business sectors hard, including Langley eateries that are currently prohibit from having inside dining. Patio service, takeout orders, and deliveries are the only option.

Amid this difficult period, the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA) has launched a contest that will give out more than $2,000 in gift cards for 21 participating restaurants, explained Teri James, the DLBA executive director.

Once a week for five weeks beginning today (Monday, May 3), DLBA will be hosting a social media contest on both Facebook (Discover Downtown Langley | Facebook) and Instagram (@discoverdowntownlangley).

Each week one lucky person will win 21 gift certificates to different restaurants, each valued at $20 for a prize package of $420.

“We reached out to our local restaurants and offered to purchase five x $20 gift certificates from them, no strings attached”, James said.

“There are no expiry dates on the certificates, and the only thing we ask is that the winners either use every gift certificate or regift the ones they won’t use to someone who will, because the restaurants truly need our support right now.”

Carole Ward, chair of the DLBA, was excited to see the diversity of participating restaurants, suggesting there’s something for just about every tastebud.

“There is such a vast variety of restaurants in our business community, this is truly a great way to explore eateries you may not have considered trying before,” she said.

“Enter the contest, discover some amazing food, and thank you for supporting our restaurants.”

The list of participating businesses is varied:

Ban Chok Dee Thai Restaurant

Dal’s Poke

Egg Bomb Restaurant

Hot & Toasty Café

Kooben Café

Red Velvet Café & Gifts

Shiraz Bar & Grill

Adelicia’s Mexican Restaurante

Annora Restaurant, Fine West Coast Cuisine

Ashoka Indian Food

Avishan Middle East Grill

Coastal Coffee House

Farm Country Brewing

Food by Fanta

Lemon Bakery Ltd.

Meowdel Tea Studio

Olivo Pasta Langley

Ruan Thai Restaurant

The Chef Sushi

The Raving Gamer Bistro

Tacoholic Mexican Taco Shop

