Donuts for dads: Father’s day at Davison Orchards

Those interested in visiting Davison Orchard on Father’s Day will be in for a special “treat”.

Their well-known apple cider donuts aren’t usually available until July but they have decided to roll out the donuts for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16. Dads will then be elegible to enter a contest for a chance to win a dozen apple cider donuts per month for the rest of the season (June through October).

There will be an assortment of lawn games including bean bag toss and bocce ball. Kids can play all day in the Crazy Cow Corral and challenge Dad to a rubber duck race. Explore the log barn and all the furry and feathery farm animals that live inside. Guests are welcome to pet the animals and feed the goats by hand. The market offers baked goods and seasonal produce and there are countless antique farm implements, tractors, and trucks on display.

There is no registration required or admission fee. For more information, visit https://www.davisonorchards.ca/upcoming-events, call 250-549-3266 or email info@davisonorchards.ca.

Festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude arund 5:30 p.m. Tractor tours run from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the Farmhouse Café closes at 5 p.m.

Davison Orchards is located at 3111 Davison Road in Vernon.

