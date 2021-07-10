Dogs earn shoppers discounts at Maple Ridge businesses

In a new city program, merchants offer 10% off to registered puppies (and owners) when shopping

Local dog owners are now able to visit participating shops and patios with their four-legged friend, and if they have a special dog tag, they can receive 10 per cent off from participating businesses. (Maple Ridge illustration)

Dog owners are being reminded that a number of Maple Ridge businesses are officially canine friendly now, and to help drive home that reality discounts are being offered.

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA has produced bright reflective dog tags that unlock savings with participating businesses downtown, said Ineke Beokhorst, the BIA executive director.

All a dog owner has to do is sign up for a free dog tag, available at city hall, the chamber of commerce, or the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA offices.

Then, when taking the dog (with its new tag) into any of the 10 participating businesses, they can received 10 per cent off every purchase through until the end of September.

RELATED: VIDEO – Maple Ridge businesses embrace new dog friendly pilot project

It’s part of the city’s new dog-friendly initiative (www.mapleridge.ca/2544) launched back in March, making it easier for dog owners to enjoy a little downtown time with their furry friends.

With the tag, local dog owners are now encouraged to visit participating shops and patios with their four-legged friends in tow.

A full list of businesses participating that will honour the dog tags for savings can be found on our website www.downtownmapleridge.ca. And while the campaign was launched in conjunction with the downtown merchants, it is open for any businesses in Maple Ridge, Boekhorst said.

WHEN IT WAS LAUNCHED: Shoppers, patio diners can bring canine companions

At present, there are dog-friendly patios set up at Bean Around Books and Tea, Billy Miner Ale House and Cafe, Blenz Coffee, Bruce’s Country Market, Golden Ears Cheesecrafters, Humble Roots Cafe & Deli, Kanaka Creek Coffee, Maple Meadows Brewing Co., Paliottis Westside, Ranch Pub & Grill, Silver Valley Brewing Company, Taco Fan, and Witchcraft Beer Market and Bistro.

The hope, Boekhorst said, is to involve more and more business is the program in the weeks to come.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News