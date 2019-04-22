Documents show re-development of Saanich’s University Heights on hold

This rendering shows plans by Wesbild Holdings Ltd. to redevelop University Heights. Specifically, it shows the corner of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street. (Submitted)

Plans to redevelop University Heights are officially on hold, according to official documents.

Saanich’s website tracking active development applications in the Gordon Head area describes the application as being “on hold” without giving any additional information about the rationale.

Available plans from Wesbild Holdings Ltd. call for the construction of 367 residential units and new commercial space totaling 192,000 square-feet at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue.

Renderings show tiered residential units on top of a main commercial building. It is proposed that it would house an expanded version of the Save-On-Foods location that currently operates on site.

Wesbild Holdings — which purchased the shopping centre in 2015 for a reported figure of $52 million — presented these plans to the public during an open house held in late July 2018, the first of three such proposed. But the company postponed the third and final open house in late 2018. While it promised an open house in early 2019, this event never happened.

