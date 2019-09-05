Developers celebrates topping off milestone for new ‘Westerly’ project

Michael Briones photoGeorgia Desjardins, asset manager for Seacliff Properties, signs the plaque to commemorate the topping off milestone of the Westerly, the 39-unit condominium development in Nanoose Bay.

Construction of the new six-storey condominium building called the Westerly in the Fairwinds community in Nanoose Bay has been going on since 2017.

Seacliff Properties, the developer, has just celebrated a milestone as construction reached the top of the Westerly, the 39-unit building that is located adjacent to Schooner Cover Marina.

A topping-off community event was held on Sept. 5 and was attended by an array of guests, who were invited to sign a commemorative plaque that will become a permanent fixture in the finished building, which is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020.

Once completed, the residences will offer beautiful views of the marina and ocean. It will feature generously sized windows, large covered balconies with water and gas connections. For more information, visit Fairwinds.ca or call 250-387-4162 or (toll free) 1-800-340-9539.

