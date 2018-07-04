Dehart: Good deeds go a long way

The big white wall is gone and passengers at Kelowna International Airport can once again access the full White Spot menu as the major kitchen renovations are now complete.
Owned and operated by Ken Wong of Skyway Group for the past nine years, and in conjunction with YLW, the restaurant now boasts brand new state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, along with the entire kitchen area being redesigned to improve large capacity seating and speed of service for airport White Spot customers. They now have the most modern kitchen in the White Spot chain, which will greatly enhance the entire White Spot experience. When speaking to Ken Wong, he was quick to thank the whole team at the airport for making the renovations go as smoothly as possible and also to the passengers for their patience. Next time you are at YLW’s White Spot for breakfast, order the Bacon, Broccoli and Cheese scramble. It is delicious. Sam Samaddar is the airport director at YLW.
Well-known local, Brad Sieben, formerly of Capri Insurance has joined BFL CANADA Insurance Services Inc. as Vice-President – Commercial Leader (Kelowna). Brad will lead the growth of BFL’s commercial division in the Kelowna region. BFL Canada is one of the largest employee owned and operated commercial insurance brokerages and consulting services firm in Canada. BFL CANADA began operating in 1987 and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with offices in more than 12 cities across Canada. The Kelowna office is located at 312 – 1708 Dickson Avenue. bsieben@bflcanada.ca www.bflcanada.ca
New downtown
Okanagan Foodie Tours has created a new walking food for July in downtown Kelowna. Owned and operated by Nancy Quinton, Bites on Bernard Tour will offer guests a fast paced, eat-on-the-go tasting experience. This 2.5 hour food tour will stop at eight to ten different eateries. Participants will get to try everything from chicken and waffles to sushi and a McCracken roll and everything in-between. The guide will serve up Okanagan Foodie Tour’s version of street food and share interesting and fun facts about the restaurants and popular tourist area. For info or to book visit www.okanaganfoodietours.ca or call 250-808-9890.
Long-time, well-known bridal fashion shop, Ten Fashions Bridal Boutique has relocated from the Towne Centre Mall back to their cozy boutique roots right across the street at #11 – 565 Bernard Avenue, next to the new Brooklyn development. Owned and operated by mother-daughter team Rosemarie and Gabriele Gottschlag, Ten Fashions has been a leader in the fashion industry in Kelowna for 38 years. The shop offers bridal, attendants, flower girl, mother of the bride and groom, grad, pageant and special occasion gowns and dresses along with jewellery and accessories. Ten Fashions has a new exclusive Canadian brand, Code Vitesse that is more casual but can be dressy offering mix and match and no wrinkle material. They also carry Frank Lyman and J.S. Group. Laura Chapman, Diane Gosselin and Julie Hodak are bridal consultants. Call 250-763-9666.
Congratulations
Congratulations to the local winners of the First Annual Thompson Okanagan Business Awards sponsored by Grant Thornton and the Business Examiner. They are Yeti Farm Creative (Business of the Year); GetintheLoop (Small Business); Vitalis Extraction Technology (Manufacturing); Sip Happens Wine Tours, Lake Country (Tourism); Current Taxi (Automotive); Carrington Dental, West Kelowna (Health Care); High Street Ventures (Construction/Development); Refresh Financial (Professional Services). Mark MacDonald is the publisher of the Business Examiner.
Congratulations to the following City of Kelowna Police Services employees who received long service awards. Roger O’Reilly (30 years); Sharon Cornfield (25 years); Kathie Ellom (15 years); Maureen Choy, Colleen Cornock, Jeanette Morton, Karen McDonald and Lora Tomasini (10 years).
New movement in town
Best of Kelowna 2018
Good deeds
Birthdays of the week
Happy 60th Wayne Moore (July 5); Don McArthur (July 4); Clarence Johnson (July 4); Dr. Iain Allan (July 4); Steve Harvey (July 4); Karen Warner (July 4); Finbar O’Sullivan (July 4); Robert Caley (July 4); Ian Robertson (July 5); Derek Bistricky (July 6); Dennis Grace (July 7); John Walker (July 7); Herb Jeffries (July 7); Don Richmond (July 8); Marc Whittemore (July 9); Sheri Rea (July 10); Sherry Huva (July 10); Shirley Hutt (July 10).
Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; fax 250-860-3173, E-mail maxdehart@telus.net.