DeHart: Auto Express speeds up insurance renewal process

Express Auto is a new service offered by CapriCMW Insurance Okanagan locations to make renewing auto insurance a convenient and pleasant experience.

How does it work?

CapriCMW proactively contacts client by phone or text message and confirms their renewals over the phone. All the clients need to do is come into the branch to sign and collect their decal and they are out the door. If that is not convenient enough, CapriCMW also offers delivery in select locations in Kelowna and Vernon. To sign up for this convenient service call 1-866-808-6056 or visit capricmw.ca/auto. Erika Jarvis is the marketing and communications culture champion for CapriCMW Insurance Services Ltd.

Big White Ski Resort Ltd. has appointed Josh Palmer to the position of communications manager, responsible for working with the sales, marketing and guest service teams to create content for the ski and bike business and all those things that form part of this vital tourism industry. Born and raised in B.C., Palmer has been a contributor to multiple industry leading magazines and websites such as Pink Bike, and has led social medial campaigns for both globally recognizable athletes and digital publications.

Drs. Kevin and Susan Holroyd have been practicing holistic chiropractic in West Kelowna for the past 21 years under their business name of Holroyd Family Chiropractic. They have now purchased and moved their popular clinic to a new location, right across the street from their old practice at 2418 Drought Rd. in the heart of downtown West Kelowna. Keven has been volunteering at the Kelowna Gospel Mission for the past eight years. Every Wednesday, he or one of two other Kelowna chiropractors spend their afternoon adjusting the homeless as a community service and there is now a dedicated chiropractic clinic room at the Gospel Mission.

URBA Uptown After Hours is Wednesday, April 3, 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by the gang at Stylize Hair Studio, 180 Asher Rd. Bring a friend.

Michelle Dupuis has joined the URBA team as administrative assistant/digital marketing coordinator. When it comes to social media, Dupuis will make sure if there is something that needs to be posted, shared or instagrammed, it will happen. She will also be creating a blog that will be hosted on the URBA website. Contact her at 250-451-9861 or info@uptownrutland.com.

March 9th marked the UCT/ACT Kelowna West Club #1003 President’s Dinner and Pin Night. Congratulations to the following service pin recipients: Ray Bartlett (65 years), Stan Nisbet (55 years), E. Arndt, Tom Dawson, Dick Melrose, Bill Wilson (50 years), D. Bogie, Bruno Doberstein, John Grant (45 years), Pearl Reinholt and John Harper (40 years), Robert Ashmore, Allan Kowal, Earl Nernberg, Keith Preece (35 years), Gerry Conway and Everly Lutz (30 years), Dave Roseberry (25 years), Alcide Blaquiere (20 years), Delmar Johnson, Ken Hiles, Cheryl Hiles, Susan Beagle, Remi Allard, Pina Allard (15 years); Gregg Turkington (10 years), George Willoner, Penny Pearston, Fred Figura, Chris Figura, Kelly Doell, John Boruta, Bob Bissell (five years). We note that John Grant who has been on the executive for 44 of his 45 years with the club.

Awards

A Kelowna based Human Resources (HR) professional has been recognized as a finalist for the 2019 Rising Star Award. Miranda Birkbeck, HR advisor at First West Credit Union, was selected by the Chartered Professionals in HR (CPHR) of B.C. & Yukon for the award, which recognizes young HR professionals who are making significant contributions to the industry. Birkbeck was selected in recognition of her contributions to First West that helped to elevate its HR practices, including the implementation of the organization’s new application tracking system and proposal to create the first harmonized employee referral program.

Krystyna Bellamy is now retired after owning and operating Bellamy Clinic of Massage Therapy for the past 30 years with her husband Lyle. She has now published her first book, titled Never Young, A True Story, on Amazon.com, the story of a young girl growing up in a small farming community in Poland. Her childhood is being constantly stolen through extreme hardship and poverty. Despite that, she has growing optimism and presses on with hope. It is a compelling story, exploring the adaptability of her spirit as she searches for a better life. This story is in a different time and place but the message is universal and timeless. The book launch reading will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Ave., on April 9, 7 p.m.

Meet local firefighters

If you live in the area from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove and would like to help your neighbours, the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department would like to hear from you. A paid-on-call firefighter recruitment night is being held on Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Station 43 Fire Hall, 2398 Westside Rd. North. Meet the local firefighters, learn more about the department’s new first medical response program and how you can get involved. For more information online check out www.regionaldistrict.com/firerecruit.

AGM

The Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Historical Society will host the 71st society’s annual general meeting and dinner Saturday, April 13, at Parkinson Recreation Centre, 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 which includes dinner, branch membership and newsletters. The guest speaker will be Sam Samaddar, City of Kelowna airport director, on the topic of history of the Kelowna airport. For tickets call Chris Jennens at 250-862-2801 or Bob Hayes at 250-763-8859.

The Lioness Club is a hard working service club that supports many local charities. In the last year, the Lioness membership has declined as some members sadly have been lost while others moved away. The club would like to remain active, welcoming some younger members to their group, which meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. for a dinner meeting, along with social monthly luncheons and summer barbecue event gatherings. Guests are welcome to join them and see what the club is all about with no obligation. For more information call Ann Luhoff at 250-861-1202.

Lots happening at Okanagan College

Whether it’s a lamp on the fritz, a comfy sweater to be mended or a bike in need of repair, the Repair Cafe is at the Okanagan College Trades Building on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free parking during the event.

Okanagan College’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree program has received high marks from the international organization overseeing the investment management profession. The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential is recognized internationally as the standard of certification for investment professionals, and the institute promotes the highest standards of education, ethics and professional excellence in the investment profession. In addition to added prestige, the new affiliation also brings scholarship benefits.

Okanagan College business students cruised to four podium finishes at the Enactus Western Canada Regionals. OC took the top spot in three challenges, the CWB Financial Education Challenge, the Scotiabank Environmental Challenge and the TD Entrepreneurship Challenge. The college also notched a runner-up showing in the Scotiabank Youth Empowerment Challenge. OC students also made the podium in their divisions at the Western Canadian Business Competition (WCB). WCBC is a comprehensive undergraduate business competition where student teams are tasked with administering a complex simulated business scenario over the course of a hypothetical eight-year time frame. Students Hannah Fiechter, Brett Loeppky, Mason Rice and Natasha Walters placed first for their strategic plan and third in the overall competition. Rice was awarded top individual distinction. Kevin Heller, Beau Jackson, Jessica Overland and Justin Rantucci placed second for their strategic plan and third overall. Both OC teams were coached by professors Dan Allen and Scott Overland.

On The Lawn, powered by BDO is expanding their popular Lawn Bowling Charity Tournament for young professionals from a three to four week event to raise funds for Elevation Outdoors. This event is aimed at trying out something new, all while making a difference in the community, raising over $78,000 for underprivileged youth across the valley. For 2019, teams will be playing for two weeks rather than three weeks in July and August with 40 teams now able to participate. More teams mean more financial support. The proceeds will assist Elevation Outdoors in launching their ten month leadership program in September. Team registration goes on sale March 29th. For more information call Scott Simpson at 250-763-6700 (1912) or Katherine Bramali at hello@onthelawn.ca

Birthdays of the week

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email maxdehart@telus.net.

