Decor details: Professional rental and design businesses deliver it all

How do you imagine your wedding day? That’s a big question, and the first one that Christina Leaman of Christina Leaman Wedding & Event Design asks couples.

“While many of my clients have some idea of what they are looking for others aren’t sure where to start,” said Leaman. “Spending some time getting to know them and understanding their story, regardless of where they are in the process of planning their wedding, is the first step in getting the picture of what they want for this major life event. The success of crafting a design that genuinely represents them depends on that understanding of their vision.”

Colours, themes, and mood are just a few of the many elements that go into creating the overall atmosphere and look of the event. “There are so many practical details to be considered, it can be overwhelming for a couple,” Leaman said. “Another aspect of my service is to assist them in this facet of the planning and reduce some of the stress that can come from juggling all the parts of the décor.”

Leaman is an industry veteran, adept in floral arrangement and wedding design. She works all over Vancouver Island and while not providing rentals herself, she works closely with local event rental companies.

Tessa Stover, owner of All In One Party Shop, with locations in the Comox Valley and Campbell River, has more than 25 years of experience in both design and rental services. She and her team know that the magic of the day is a combination of creativity and practical planning.

“Many couples today are coming in with ideas from vision boards that they have created on Pinterest and/or Instagram. This is a fantastic way to start; then we can help to refine this into a cohesive design plan,” she said. In cases where couples have not yet developed a vision of the day her team can start at the beginning with the basics and offer their knowledge and inspiration to the process.

“We have access to everything you could possibly need to bring your concept to life. From tenting to barbecues and linens to fairy lights, if it’s part of your design plan we can provide it,” said Stover. “Working within a budget is something our team is very good at, since we have such a wide variety of inventory we can create the look in a way that has impact and is also affordable.”

“Being flexible and working with the couples needs is part and parcel of what we do,” said Coleen Anderson of Relay Party Rentals in Courtenay. “Whether it be full décor and set up or the smaller details we are able to pull it all together.”

Design and rental businesses are an excellent resource for ideas as well. “We can often point to what’s trending and what elements can make the biggest impact, this is one of the benefits to working closely with a professional,” said Anderson.

Anderson said it’s difficult for her choose a favourite design component because clients and styles vary so greatly. For instance, lighting choices can range from chandeliers hung in trees to contemporary coloured orbs on the ceiling.

“I think the important thing is the fun of finding out what excites people and the different ways we can work with them to create atmosphere and mood with décor.”

Pressed further Anderson does give a hint for next season.

“We have started to see interest in a mid-century modern elegance, using muted pale colours, clean lines, abstract shapes, and a minimalist approach. However, that’s just one option. In the big picture we are here to handle the details so you can relax and enjoy your vision coming to life, whatever it may be.”

