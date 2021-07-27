Daisy & Vine Vintage Design shows off a new look

Daisy & Vine Vintage Design is Ladysmith’s latest furniture and interior design store.

Located in the old Temperance Hotel at 32 High Street, Daisy & Vine offers refinished vintage furniture, rugs, a dried flower bar, as well as high-end decor and lifestyle products made by Vancouver Island artisans.

“Quality is important to us,” Owner Emily Schwan said. “We wanted to offer trendy furniture that’s of the highest quality and also affordable. We’re able to do that by refinishing furniture.”

Schwan took up refinishing furniture as a hobby during her previous job in health care. That hobby evolved into a side-gig, then a ‘full-blown business’. Schwan runs the business with her long-time friend Ashley Henderson, who has supported the idea since the beginning.

“We were having a girl’s night and I was saying how I wanted to do [refinishing full-time] and leave my hospital job. Before I could even finish my sentence she said ‘do it’. She supported me 100 percent.”

Daisy & Vine opened in Ladysmith back in February 2021. They recently held a grand re-opening event after remodelling the store and bringing in new products.

“The first four months we wanted to get a feel for what we wanted to offer and who our customer was,” Schwan said.

Now that Schwan and Henderson know their customers, they’re fully stocked and ready to serve their customers.

Daisy & Vine is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. They can be found online as Daisy & Vine Vintage Design on Facebook and on Instagram as @daisyandvine.

