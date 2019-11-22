Customer Appreciation Day returns to downtown Mission

Businesses will be buzzing with activity on Thursday, Nov. 28 as the event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Mission Downtown Business Association has announced that Customer Appreciation Day is returning to the downtown core.

Downtown businesses will once again be buzzing with activity on Thursday, Nov. 28 as the customer appreciation event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

Some of the highlights this year will be Christmas carolers, photos with Santa, donations to the local food bank, in-store specials, promotions, give-a-ways and on top of all that, some fabulous local shopping for the holiday season.

The District of Mission has been working hard getting up the holiday decorations in time for the big day. Nov. 28 is also the launch of the downtown association’s Winter Window Contest so come prepared to vote for your favourite downtown holiday window display.

Most of the businesses downtown are participating and will have their doors open to welcome everyone.

Come on down and join the fun.