Crane to place modular construction for Coast Oliver Hotel

By Brennan Phillips

Special to the Western News

Construction of the new Coast Oliver Hotel building is to set to begin on March 23.

According to a press release from Horizon North, who constructed the modular room units, the hotel construction will have a quick turnaround to opening — which is expected in June. That is due to the use of the modular construction techniques. The rooms themselves are largely complete and once lifted into place, all that is needed is to secure them in place and to connect them with the rest of the building.

Related: Hotel construction begins in Oliver

Ground was broken in October of 2017 for the new 80-room hotel. On March 23, the tower crane which will raise the new building to completion will be installed, and the main phase of construction will begin. The first few parts of the hotel will be lifted into place around 10:30 a.m.

The hotel itself has been constructed off-site at Oliver’s Centennial RV Park. The rooms have been built to be as complete as possible, so as little work as possible is needed once lifted into place. The modular construction is designed to allow quick assembly with the building being put together parallel with the excavation and pouring of foundations.