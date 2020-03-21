COVID-19 PQB business update: send us your details

As Parksville Qualicum Beach area residents deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a significant impact on local businesses.

In order to help spread a message to all of those customers the PQB News will keep a running tally of business that remain open or have temporarily closed/changed hours of operation.

If you have a short announcement (similar to the one below) along these lines you’d like to share with the region’s residents, please send an email to editor@pqbnews.com.

PQB News: Our work continues, though for safety reasons, our office remains closed to the public and we have curtailed print production to once per week, on Wednesdays. Check for up-to-the-minute updates at www.pqbnews.com. General questions can be directed to the publisher at peter.mccully@blackpress.ca; news tips/photos to editor@pqbnews.com; sales inquiries to steve.weldon@pqbnews.com; circulation questions to circulation@pqbnews.com; and classifieds queries to bcclassifieds@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: List of postponed/cancelled events in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News