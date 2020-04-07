COVID-19: Online forum to be held to help Parksville Qualicum Beach businesses

The Parksville and Qualicum Chambers of Commerce and Oceanside Initiatives would like to help local businesses through the COVID-19 global pandemic.
On April 16, they plan to host a COVID-19 Business Recovery Online Forum at 7 p.m. The plan is to connect businesses to local Members of the Legislative Assembly, municipal and business leaders.
The forum aims to make sure businesses know about the supports in place at the federal, provincial and local levels and to ask few questions about your experience so far.
The responses in the survey will be used by the chambers and Oceanside Initiatives to advocate on behalf of local businesses. The information will be aggregated so that no business can be identified in the survey results.
To participate in the forum please register: Facebook Event
NEWS Staff, submitted
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter