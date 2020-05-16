COVID-19: Oceanside hospice offers supportive care

Oceanside Hospice Society offers compassionate, supportive care at no cost to individuals and families who are facing advanced illness, death and bereavement.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, the society finds itself working in different ways of staying connected with the community.

In the last few days, clients have been connected in the form of a small care package being dropped at their door. Each package contains information about how to reach out for help, a ‘Butterfly’ package of seeds for planting, a tea light candle, a small package of Kleenex and individual wrapped cookies and tea which have been generously provided by Berwick, Qualicum Beach.

Precautionary measures and health and safety protocols are in place while preparing the packages, and a volunteer delivering the package is protected with gloves and a mask to ensure a no-contact situation.

Like so many non-profit organizations, the society has been required to cancel many fundraising events and is feeling the financial impact of the current situation. While the society understands that people are no doubt dealing with their own current and unique situation, they would be grateful to anyone who might be in a financial position to help and would consider donating by either a one-time donation or a monthly contribution.

Call the office at 250-752-6227 or via its website www.oceansidehospice.com

— NEWS Staff, submitted

