Courtenay wellness clinic to host grand opening celebration

The Grove Health & Wellness parking lot will be overflowing with fun activities on Saturday, June 22, when the business celebrates its grand opening.

Hot dogs and cake, bouncy castle and balloon animals – The Grove Health & Wellness is celebrating their grand opening. And you’re invited!

The Grand Opening Community Party takes place June 22 from 1-4 p.m. at the corner of Third Street and Duncan Avenue (332-3rd Street) in The Grove’s parking lot, and all are welcome to attend.

“We’re so excited to invite the community to help us celebrate our new wellness centre and show off our fabulous location,” said Dr. Liza Grant, chiropractor and managing co-partner at The Grove. “We actually opened earlier in the year but waited for warmer weather and barbecue season to have a party.

“We’ll be serving up burgers and dogs, painting faces and eating cake out in our parking lot – should be tonnes of fun! Plus, the clinic will be open for tours, and all our practitioners will be on hand to meet people and answer questions.”

Grant and fellow chiropractors and partners, Dr. Debbie Wright and Dr. Alicia Steele, opened the doors to their new facility in January.

As the Valley’s only clinic that’s exclusively dedicated to offering an integrated and collaborative model of healthcare, Grant notes that they have been very well received.

“The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, and the clinic is thriving,” she said. “In fact, we’re in the process of adding two more healthcare professionals to our multi-disciplinary team, which includes registered massage therapists, chiropractors, naturopathic and traditional Chinese medicine doctors, an acupuncturist and even an artist in residence.”

With an integrated approach to healthcare, practitioners take a team approach and have the expectation of working as a collective. This method of collaboration allows the practitioners to have shared access to patients’ medical files and discuss cases in order to better support them. Patients are free to agree to the approach or not and are consulted throughout the process.

“Our ‘whole-patient’ approach to healthcare is really catching on, and our patients love being part of a collaborative, supportive environment,” said Grant. “We can see that with just how bustling our clinic is – well, it’s that, and also being able to access multiple wellness options in one great downtown location.

“So, save the date, and come on down and see what we’re all about!”

To find out more about the event and/or to book appointments, visit grovewellness.ca or call 250-334-4844.