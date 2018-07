Bruce Scheltgen (left) is presented with his plaque for placing first overall in the Canadian Roofing Competition held earlier this month in Victoria.

Bruce Scheltgen of Courtenay was named the top roofer in Canada, at the 43rd Annual Canadian Sheet Metal Workers and Roofers Competition, recently contested in Victoria.

Scheltgen was the only medalist from B.C. at the event, held in Victoria, July 6.

