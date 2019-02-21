Courtenay public relations firm now has an office to call home

50th Parallel Public Relations (50th Parallel) is pleased to announce the opening of its first headquarters space to accommodate its growing team and portfolio. The new 50th Parallel office is located at 105-2456 Rosewall Crescent in Tin Town, next to the Tin Town Café.

The company, founded in 2013 by Nazaneen Dizai, has been operating in the Comox Valley since 2014. It helps its clients in both the private and public sectors find their voice and tell their stories through strategic and creative communications with specializations in Indigenous, government and influencer public relations. In January, the company doubled in size to meet the growing demand for professional public relations services in the Comox Valley and beyond.

“Our beautiful new space will help us serve our clients more effectively,” says Nazaneen Dizai, founder of 50th Parallel. “We look forward to growing our services and client base at the same time as supporting our community in all areas of strategic and creative communications. We are lucky to get to do that well in our new home in Tin Town.”

50th Parallel will host a grand opening event in April for clients, friends and members of the public. For more information about 50th Parallel, find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @50thparallelpr.