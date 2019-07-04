Courtenay hair salon shuts down after 35 years

Shearlocks Family Hair Care, which has operated in downtown Courtenay for 35 years, is closing its doors on Friday, July 12. Owner Kim Jonsson is hosting an open house that day to thank customers for their patronage, and to celebrate her loyal staff members.

The original owners opened the salon in 1984 on Fourth Street, just up the road from its current location at the corner of Fourth and Duncan. Jonsson started working at Shearlocks in 1993, and purchased the business in 1995. She hired Dana Whitmore in 1997, and Aileen Marquis in 2002. Both have remained to this day. The team lost a longtime co-worker, Shirley LeBlanc, who passed away in December, 2015 after a battle with cancer.

Over the years, Jonsson has enjoyed the experience of listening to longtime clients, and meeting new ones.

“Got a lot of clients who have been here from day one,” she said. “I had one guy who came in here one time with a newspaper. He sat down, and I said, ‘What are you doing with the newspaper?’ He says, ‘I’m going to read it,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not. Not in my chair you’re not.’ And he put that away, and he’s still my client today.”

Refreshments will be served at the open house, which will run from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. The address is 442A Duncan Ave.