Courtenay company now offering hypnotherapy services

Sarah Seads of Equilibrium Lifestyle Management (ELM) is now offering clinical hypnotherapy in addition to her current kinesiology and coaching services.

Seads spent the past 10 months training with the Canadian College of Advanced Hypnoses and Hypnotherapy to obtain her clinical hypnotherapy diploma and now offers one on one, partner and group hypnotherapy services.

“I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to attend the CCAHH school right here in the Comox Valley and I cannot tell you how excited I am to offer hpnotherapy services,” she said. “I work with individuals and groups from all walks of life, with a wide range of health, fitness and performance goals in both sport and life. Adding hypnotherapy will allow my clients to move well beyond any limits – self-imposed or otherwise – that in the past may have held them back.”

Hypnotherapy combines the power of hypnosis with professional coaching tools to help clients reach any goal they can conceive.

“During a hypnotherapy session, we work to create an environment that will facilitate this hypnotic state, at which time we offer the client their own suggestions, and they are more likely to accept them in this relaxed and focused state,” said Seads.

“Hypnosis is only one part of the session, lasting 20-40 minutes, with the majority of the session time spent in future-based performance coaching and counselling to help the client get very clear with what it is that they want more of in their life. As clinical hypnotherapists, we offer many conscious level tools and concrete exercises that clients can use every day, to re-enforce the changes they are creating. It’s all very exciting. And very powerful.

“Hypnotherapy can help with everything from improving physical and mental health to overcoming fears and phobias, releasing limiting beliefs, improving performance in sport or career, healing from illness and injury, improving interpersonal relationships… and everything in between.”

Seads is currently accepting new clients and will be offering hypnotherapy and coaching services at Cloud 9 Wellness Experience in Courtenay.

For more information about hypnotherapy and ELM go to www.elmhealth.com