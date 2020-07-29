Cosmetics line founder creates lipstick to honour grandma, help community

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Cosmetics based in Salmon Arm, created a lipstick colour to honour her grandma Patty Mae MacKintosh. Five dollars from each Patty Mae lipstick will go to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, which serves the Okanagan Valley. (Photo contributed)

When Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, was working on some new lipsticks recently, she discovered something was missing. A colour that suited her beloved grandmother.

So she and grandma Patricia Mae MacKintosh found a colour that worked for her. Missy then created the coral colour in honour of her grandmother, now 94, and named it Patty Mae.

“This incredible shade has an incredibly special power,” Missy added.

She explained that $5 from every Patty Mae lipstick sold will be donated to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. MisMacK’s support will go towards families in need of affordable housing in the Okanagan.

Not only is it a win for the Habitat for Humanity affiliate, it’s a win for both women. While Missy created the lipstick to honour her grandma, Patricia Mae says she is extremely honoured to have the lipstick named after her.

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics is a Canadian-made, clean makeup line designed in Missy’s Salmon Arm basement. She decided to create the line after she fell in love with clean beauty. She noticed there was a need for high-performing, high- pigmented clean products for working makeup artists and makeup lovers.

MisMacK pre-launched its first product in 2018 with a line of biodegradable glitters. Since then, both Missy and her products have earned several honours in the entrepreneurial and make-up worlds including best eye shadow in the 2020 Global Clean Beauty Awards.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan serves the Okanagan Valley and is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity Canada, a non-profit housing organization whose model empowers families to invest in home ownership. For more information, visit www.hfhokanagan.ca.

