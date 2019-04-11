Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Coombs Country Candy had a visit from the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 6. Teegan Reid, 2, and her sister Taylor, 5, both had a chance to talk to the Easter Bunny. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Coombs Country Candy held their 11th annual Easter event on a stormy Saturday, April 6 in Port Alberni.

Not rain nor wind could stop children from coming out and enjoying the myriad activities set up outside the business on the Alberni Highway at the entrance to town.

Kids were busy playing with the pets from Clover Patch 4-H, or riding ponies and playing with the goats from the Tiger Lily Farms, dyeing Easter eggs, getting balloon designs by Adley with Sharky Balloons, tasting cotton candy and maple syrup taffy wrapped on a stick.