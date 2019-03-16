Connect with your next employer at North Island College’s Career Fair

North Island College's Career Fair returns March 21, giving job seekers an opportunity to connect with over 35 employers from across the region.

NIC business alumna Tithi Trivedi (right) was hired at ILS Learning Corporation in Comox by general manager Dana Barr (left). Barr said job candidates from NIC “are very enthusiastic and have a great work ethic, and they want to learn.” Employers can meet candidates like Tithi at the 9th annual NIC Career Fair on March 21.

The 9th annual event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

“The Career Fair is the definition of a win-win scenario,” said Anita Budisa-Bonneau, NIC’s co-ordinator of work-integrated education. “Our employers gain access to a wide pool of qualified potential candidates all in one place, and candidates get a chance to make that ‘personal connection’ with an employer.”

Employers can also post job opportunities before the event on NIC’s CareerCentral site.

While the event is open to all job seekers, NIC students will be among those applying for jobs. One example is Tithi Trivedi, a grad from the business administration post-degree diploma in Global Business Management program.

Trivedi works in the accounting department at insurance training and education firm ILS Learning Corporation in Comox.

“I’m using what I learned in the classroom to do my job,” said Trivedi. “It’s allowed me to bring new ideas to work, as well as learn new things more quickly.”

ILS general manager Dana Barr said Trivedi is the third NIC student hired to work at the company.

“Tithi came in part-time while she was going to school and just picked everything up so quickly,” said Barr. “I’ve had great experience with candidates from NIC. I find that they are very enthusiastic and have a great work ethic, and they want to learn.”

This year’s Career Fair is generously supported by platinum corporate sponsor WorkBC.ca, gold sponsor Cermaq, and silver sponsorships from the Creative Employment Access Society (The Job Shop) and Milieu Children & Family Services. 97.3 The Eagle is the event’s exclusive radio media sponsor and the All In One Party Shop is providing supplies.

A shuttle service between NIC’s Comox Valley campus and the Filberg Centre will run every half hour starting at 10:45 a.m. until the fair ends at 3 p.m. The bus will pick up and drop off from the campus bus loop. To learn more about the event and to post jobs, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/careercentral